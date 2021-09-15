The No. 4 West Virginia men’s soccer team returns to the pitch in another ranked match as they travel to Huntington to face No. 6 Marshall on Friday night.
“The benchmark and the bar was raised as soon as we beat Pitt, quite honestly,” head coach Dan Stratford said. “We felt like we were capable of that and we’ve continued that.”
For Marshall (3-1-1), there will be many of the same players that were upset last season at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium playing in the match this year. Vinicius Fernandes, who was a threat going forward last year against West Virginia, paces the squad with four goals and three assists. Vitor Dias comes in with three goals and three assists, and nine different players have scored for the Thundering Herd.
Last year’s match was a massive win for the Mountaineers in Stratford’s first season in charge. While Marshall had the majority of the ball and created a few more chances than West Virginia, goalkeeper Steven Tekesky saved the day with some key saves and Ike Swiger was able to win the match with a fantastic goal for the Mountaineers.
West Virginia (4-0-1) enters the match with Frederik Jorgensen and Luke McCormick leading with one goal and one assist each. Aaron Denk Gracia leads with two assists as one of the three trustworthy center backs alongside Bjarne Thiesen and Kevin Morris. Morris scored his only goal of this season in the 1-0 win over Ohio State last time out.
Marshall picked up a massive 6-1 ranked win over James Madison earlier this season, but it also lost at No. 15 Virginia Tech in extra time, 3-2. The Thundering Herd will be looking to avenge last year’s loss to the Mountaineers in what was one of their only mishaps in a national championship campaign.
In last season’s matchup, the Mountaineers elected to sit back and absorb pressure before finding Swiger’s goal on a counterattack. This year, Stratford has made it clear that he wants his team getting forward more and dictating the tempo of matches.
The Mountaineers’ attacking play has been much more progressive and aggressive, but their impressive defensive acumen has also remained.
“The attacking shape is causing opponents problems,” Stratford said. “It can cause some overloads; if we’re very switched on tactically we can understand where the space is to exploit and where the numbers are for us to exploit them.”
The match is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.