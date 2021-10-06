The No. 4 West Virginia men’s soccer team played out a 1-1 draw against Lehigh on Tuesday night in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
The Mountaineers (6-0-4, 0-0-1 MAC) struggled to put the ball in the back of the net once again as they conceded a goal through a penalty kick to Lehigh (1-8-2, 1-3 Patriot).
It only took a single minute for West Virginia to open the scoring through leading scorer Yoran Popovic after Ryan Crooks squared a ball to him from six yards out to tap in. The goal was the fourth of the year for Popovic, while it was Crooks’ first assist of his career.
From there, the match was caught in a stalemate. At halftime, the score was 1-0, with Mountain Hawks’ keeper Noah Sutherland making four saves. West Virginia mounted little pressure on Sutherland from there, with several shots coming in but not challenging the goalie.
At the same time, Lehigh struggled to put pressure on the Mountaineers as well. Their luck changed in the 75th-minute when West Virginia’s keeper Steven Tekesky tripped Josh Luchini inside the box for a penalty kick. It was Luchini who converted from the spot for his third goal of the season.
The impending 35 minutes saw no real threats from either side, and in the end the draw was a deserved result as West Virginia could not figure out how to beat Sutherland again.
Statistically, West Virginia dominated the match, but they were once again unable to finish all their chances.
“We still have some strides to make in terms of a ruthless mentality,” WVU head coach Dan Stratford said. “We’ve played a lot of close games to this point and have had opportunities to put teams away. For whatever reason, we haven’t capitalized on those moments like we should have.”
It was interesting to see Lehigh establish a press early on, much like Akron did, and find success. The Mountaineers will have to move forward with perhaps less time on the ball and more aggressive tactics from opponents.
The Mountaineers’ next opponent will be Northern Illinois in their second MAC match of the season. With a quick turnaround between matches, Stratford knows that his squad has to put this result in the past and move on.
“The next 24-to-48 hours are going to be critical in terms of how we respond,” Stratford said. “We need to make sure we get back together and be ready for a very tough game on Saturday.”
The match against the Huskies is on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.