Following a disappointing draw against Loyola (Md.) on Monday night, the No. 5 West Virginia men’s soccer team will look to rebound in another tough non-conference matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday.
“They have to learn to overcome those disappointments,” WVU (2-0-1) head coach Dan Stratford said. “A good team becomes great because of consistency. We need to stay very, very consistent and disciplined in our play.”
This is the first time the Mountaineers have been ranked inside the top-5 since 2007, when they were also ranked No. 5. The ranking also marks the first overall appearance in the coaches’ poll since 2019.
The upcoming bout against the Buckeyes (1-2-1) will be the first time the two programs have met since 2019, when WVU bested OSU, 4-, in Columbus, Ohio. Dating back to 2007, the Mountaineers lead the series 2-1-1.
Despite the good history against the Buckeyes, West Virginia faces a tough task against OSU at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. Ohio State is led by head coach Brian Maisonneuve, who is in his fourth season at the helm of the Buckeyes. Maisonneuve previously won a national championship while head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers in 2012.
The Buckeyes are led by senior Xavier Green, who was named a preseason Big Ten player to watch, along with his sophomore teammates Deylen Vellios and Laurence Wootton. Currently, Wootton leads OSU with five points in the young season, while Green leads the Buckeyes in scoring with two goals on the year.
“An early observation is that they seem a little unsettled to what their defensive lineup is,” Stratford said about Ohio State. “They’ve had changes in goal, at the center-back position. We’re going to try to challenge that early.”
OSU is coming off a difficult trip to the Indiana University Classic in Bloomington, Indiana, where they suffered a 2-1 loss against Xavier and a draw against Creighton.
Stratford will rely on his veteran leaders in fifth-year goalkeeper Steven Tekeskey and junior Luke McCormick. McCormick was named TopDrawerSoccer.com’s Player of the Week for his play against Pittsburgh and Penn State last week.
McCormick tallied a goal and an assist in each of those two matches. Tekesky made a season-high seven saves against the Greyhounds Monday night.
An area where the Mountaineers will look to improve on Friday night will be set pieces. In Monday’s overtime draw against Loyola (Md.), West Virginia earned seven corner kicks in addition to multiple free kicks, but were unable to convert on any of those opportunities.
The bout against Ohio State will close out a four-game home stand at home for the Mountaineers. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.