The West Virginia men’s soccer team has looked toward its upperclassmen leadership so far this season, and a large contributor to its success has been junior forward Tony Pineda.
Pineda is from Statesville, North Carolina, and has been a successful player since his time at Statesville High School. Pineda set a school record of 123 goals in his career, with 68 goals as a senior, as well as four conference championships.
Pineda has had a significant impact in many West Virginia matches this season, contributing three goals and six total points, alongside a 71% shot on goal percentage in 571 minutes played.
Although Pineda has been an essential part of the Mountaineers’ squad this season, his soccer career goes back even further, beginning when he was only five years old.
“I’ve been playing soccer for about 16 to 17 years, ever since I was about four to five years old,” Pineda said. “But I really got into it whenever I turned five years old.”
Since being introduced to soccer at such a young age, Pineda has had a dream to play college soccer, and he has lived that dream with WVU.
“Being able to play Division I soccer was a dream since growing up,” Pineda said. “I used to go to Wake Forest games, so looking up to become a player that came through where I’m from, was always a dream ever since I got older and realized college soccer was a thing.”
When it comes to the on-field skills that have led Pineda to WVU, he credits his own creativity and playmaking in one-on-one opportunities.
“The best thing on the field I would say would be creativity and being able to do one-on-one situations and being able to beat my opponents,” Pineda said. “It’s really effective, and I think that’s my strongest trait that I have as a player. In the locker room, I consider myself as a clown; I just try to bring up the spirits and be goofy and funny.”
Pineda believes that during his soccer skill development so far, his source of support, motivation and his role model has always been his father.
“Growing up it was always my dad; he was with me since I was little,” Pineda said. “My dad’s really the one who drove me to games, brought me back, taking me to Florida or Georgia or wherever it was. He was always the guy that would be there no matter what, even if he was sick, no matter the situation. Growing up, he’d always yell at me during games, and I hated it, but later on I realized that it was for a reason, it was to try and improve me as a player.”
With his father by his side, Pineda looks ahead at the rest of this season with his eyes set on a conference championship and an NCAA Tournament bid.
“As a team, I hope that we win the conference and that we obviously move onto the NCAA Tournament and make a run for it,” Pineda said. “I think we have a great group of guys, and I feel like that we can make a great run going into the tourney. We keep building and I’m really excited to see what the future has.”