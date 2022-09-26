The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team will come closer to home after a trip to the west coast, with its road slate continuing as they head to Dayton, Ohio to face the No. 24 Dayton Flyers at Baujan Field on Tuesday.
The preseason No. 6 ranked team has not met expectations so far, with one win in seven matches since their 1-0 opening night victory over Robert Morris, giving West Virginia a 2-5-1 record on the season.
Dayton has had a different story. After a 6-9-3 2021 campaign, 18th-year head coach Dennis Currier has led the Flyers to a 6-0-1 (1-1 A-10) record to start the 2022 season, surprising to some given Dayton's sixth place selection of 14 teams in the A-10 Men’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll.
The Flyers have been propelled to their successful start by a potent offense, ranking first in the nation in shots per match with 25.7, far ahead of second-place Creighton (19.75), while also ranking second in goals per match with 3.2.
The highlight of the season so far for the Flyers is their performance in the OSU Wolstein Classic, defeating the Cal Poly Mustangs and South Carolina Gamecocks 5-0 and 4-2 respectively in Columbus, Ohio.
Offensively the Flyers are led by a pair of seniors, forward Ajago Forster and forward/midfielder Andy Sanchez, who are tied for the team lead in goals with four each this season.
Sophomore midfielder Michael Adedokun has also made a good contribution, leading the team with five assists in six matches. Though after not featuring on Saturday against Rhode Island, he's questionable to play against WVU.
The Mountaineers defensive 5-2-3/3-4-3 formation may help contain the potent Dayton offense, as centre backs Aaron Denk Gracia, Dyon Dromers, and All-American Bjarne Thiesen will be tasked with assisting goalkeeper Jackson Lee in keeping the ball out of the West Virginia net.
The Flyers and Mountaineers had never met before 2017, with Tuesday's match being their fifth meeting since then. The Mountaineers are 3-1 in those meetings since 2017.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., with streaming available on ESPN+.