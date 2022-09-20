The West Virginia men's soccer team lost another match late Monday night, falling 2-1 on the west coast to the No. 13 Portland Pilots and continuing to fail to live up to preseason expectations with a 2-4-1 record this season.
The Mountaineers now drop their second match in their last three matchups, with only one win in their last six games after a 2021 season where they went 12-3-6 with a similar roster, and a No. 6 preseason ranking to begin 2022.
The Mountaineers opened the scoring in the fourth minute of the game, when fifth-year right wingback and Morgantown native Elijah Borneo played in a cross to junior winger Ryan Crooks, with the ball eventually finding its way to senior winger Luke McCormick.
However, the Pilots equalized in the 22nd minute when a poor clearance by Mountaineer goalkeeper was capitalized on by sophomore Portland midfielder Brandon Cambridge, and in the 43rd minute, sophomore forward Jacob Babalai gave Portland the lead.
In the 73rd minute, Crooks had an opportunity to tie the game, but the Pilots' First Team All-West Coast Conference goalkeeper George Tasouris made a tremendous save to deny the Mountaineers a goal as the match winded down.
The Mountaineers had other opportunities to score, including a thunderous 88th minute shot from sophomore central midfielder Otto Ollikainien, but he could not put the ball in the back of the net.
The game was fairly even, with West Virginia barely leading the Pilots in shots (14-13) and shots on goal (3-2). However, the Mountaineers committed too many fouls down the stretch, committing 16 fouls compared to only four by Portland.
The Mountaineers return to West Virginia for their next match against an in-state opponent, facing off against the Marshall Thundering Herd in Huntington, West Virginia on Saturday night.
Marshall won the 2020 NCAA men's soccer national championship, but the Mountaineers hold a 1-0-1 record in their last two matchups against the Thundering Herd and currently lead the all-time series 16-6-2 since the first match in 1983.
Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. from Hoops Family Field in Huntington on Saturday.