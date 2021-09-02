Like Americans gather every four years on a brisk winter morning to inaugurate a new president, West Virginians joined together on Jan. 20, 2020 to inaugurated Dan Stratford as the 10th coach in the history of the men's soccer program.
Stratford, a former player for the Mountaineers soccer team from 2004-07, immediately changed the narrative surrounding WVU soccer in and out of the locker room.
This is not to say the program was in disarray when Stratford received the keys, but the London, England, native took the Mountaineers and changed the philosophy, the culture and the way WVU soccer is played.
The West Virginia soccer teams of years past were a traditionally conservative-style squad. Stratford has brought a totally different style of play and strategy akin to the European style of soccer played all across the world.
The style that Stratford employs was introduced and mastered during his time at the helm at the University of Charleston, where he led the Golden Eagles to two Division II NCAA National Championships.
Stratford only had control of the WVU program for a little over a month before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and halted organized sports across the globe. The traditional fall soccer slate was cancelled by the NCAA before the Mountaineer coach could even get his players on the pitch for practice.
The pandemic didn’t stop Stratford from impressing when he finally did get to take to the practice fields with his team. His innovative style of play — a mixture of attacking offense and suffocating defense — immediately turned into results during the shortened 2020-21 spring season, which saw the Mountaineers amass a 6-3-1 record.
“The only thing that impacts wins or losses is the confidence of the guys," Stratford said last season. “We aspire to be a top-10 team so we know we've got a lot we need to improve upon."
Stratford also focused heavily on recruiting and transfers, bringing in transfer players such as senior forward Adam Burchell. Burchell was part of Stratford’s 2019 national championship squad at Charleston.
“The standard set here is so much higher,” Burchell said. “Strats’ (Stratford) style of play is much similar to the one we have back home. We want to win the ball, we want to keep the ball. He wants us to be on top.”
Stratford’s 2021 team features 15 returning players, including 10 of 11 starters from last season.
2021 has brought the first ‘normal’ season under Stratford, and he wasted no time putting his team and his coaching staff to the test with a non-conference schedule that WVU has not had in the past. Home games against No. 3 Pittsburgh, Penn State and Ohio State, with away games against Kentucky and the defending national champions, Marshall.
“We’ve never questioned whether this squad has enough quality; enough depth,” Stratford said. “We proved to ourselves that we can do it on the biggest nights, the biggest games. We’re not going to take anyone by surprise anymore.”
Depth is a recurring theme for Stratford’s philosophy and team management style. The ‘next man up mentality’ is one that becomes important for soccer.
Every player who does not start the game is ready to come in and contribute, providing Stratford and his coaching staff a level of consistent play throughout the game.
On Monday, WVU pulled off the upset against Pittsburgh in a hard-fought, 2-1, win. Stratford used his squad’s depth to hold off the Panthers’ late push in the final minutes of the game. Overall, Stratford substituted eight different players throughout the contest, compared to Pitt’s three.
“I continue to emphasize how much depth we have on this team,” Stratford said following the win. “Guys go down with cramps, it’s that next man up mentality. If they truly, truly buy into that philosophy, especially against a top-5 team, we will always out work them.”
The Mountaineer program under Stratford continues to plant its flag as one of the country's rising top programs. In addition to the upset win over Pitt, Stratford and WVU announced a move from the Mid-American Conference to Conference USA in 2022.
Conference USA’s lineup of teams and programs hail in stark comparison to that of the MAC, with programs among the likes of Kentucky, South Carolina, Old Dominion, UNC Charlotte and the aforementioned defending national champions in Marshall.
“Conference USA has quickly become a men’s soccer powerhouse, with so many reputable schools that have a strong tradition,” Stratford said following the announcement. “Our program’s ambition is to compete with the very best in the country, and we believe that Conference USA provides us the platform to do that."
Despite the announced move to Conference USA, the Mountaineers were picked as preseason No. 1 in the MAC, a first in program history.
“If Pitt underestimated us, they won’t anymore and neither will anyone else across the country,” Stratford said.