The West Virginia men’s soccer season began with a 3-0 victory over No. 25 Charlotte at Transamerica Field in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday.
Just a little over a year after being named head coach, Dan Stratford’s newest Mountaineers got off to a quick start against the 49ers. Freshman Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi netted his first collegiate goal with a quick strike in the bottom left corner of the net. Fellow freshman Jesus De Vicente picked up his first career assist.
Despite an early lead, the Mountaineer defense was tested by the 49ers. Charlotte piled on the pressure by keeping the ball in its attacking half of the field. Charlotte outshot WVU 10-to-3 while possessing the ball longer.
After a Charlotte free kick, the Mountaineers were on the attack, forcing 49er defender Delasi Batse to give up a foul inside the penalty box. On WVU’s first penalty kick of the season, redshirt freshman defender Bjarne Thiesen powered it by Charlotte’s goalie, giving WVU a 2-0 advantage.
After another shot on goal from the Charlotte attackers, the Mountaineers displayed another impressive counter-attack, Elijah Borneo — a junior from Morgantown — carved his way through the 49er defense and passed the ball off to Tony Pineda. Pineda found the back of the net, bringing the score to 3-0 with just 10 minutes left before the end of the first half.
The Mountaineers struggled with fouls Friday, as the team was called for 10 fouls in the first half, with one yellow card. Compared to four fouls called on Charlotte. WVU finished the game with 19 total fouls.
Charlotte managed only three shots on goal, senior goalie Steven Tekesky repelled all three.
The back line for the Mountaineers played a crucial part in the victory, blocking eight shots from the 49ers. Charlotte’s strikers were rendered ineffective due to the WVU back line suffocating them any time they entered the penalty area.
West Virginia will return home against Northern Illinois March 6 in its first conference game of the season. The matchup is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m.