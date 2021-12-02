As the No. 11 seed West Virginia men’s soccer team readies for the Elite Eight on Saturday, the one thing that has shaped their head coach is time.
When West Virginia defeated No. 6 seed Tulsa 1-0 in double overtime on Saturday, they made history. For the first time since 2007, the Mountaineers were playing in a Sweet Sixteen, and with the victory, it was the first time since 1981 the Mountaineers had advanced to the NCAA Quarterfinals.
West Virginia head men’s soccer coach Dan Stratford, the former Mountaineer, is using his past experience to prepare West Virginia for its biggest test yet.
On Saturday, West Virginia will try to make even more history and become the first WVU team to ever make the College Cup and advance to the national semifinals.
Stratford played in 2007 when West Virginia was vying for the kind of program-defining win that the team is looking for this weekend.
“I think I probably haven’t allowed it to settle in or sink in terms of what we've achieved up to this point because we don't feel like we're done,” Stratford said. “We still feel like there's so much more to do. What an incredible opportunity ahead on Saturday against Georgetown to make an even greater inroads into those history books and be the first team to make a final four.”
Stratford said he and his fellow coaches are proud of where this team is going and their goal is to show the passion they had when they were in school.
“If you show the passion and what it means to us, it [can] hopefully reflect in the players as well,” Stratford said of his coaching staff’s role.
Stratford added the fact that he and his assistants played at West Virginia and how it makes it mean even more to them than other coaching staffs.
“It means something more because we all played here as well,” Stratford said. “With me, Nick (Noble), and Andy (Wright) on the staff, knowing that we’ve played in a Sweet Sixteen ourselves, knowing that we fell short at that moment, knowing that we feel like we didn’t do ourselves justice as a team.”
Falling short is the exact opposite of what Stratford has done since coming back to West Virginia. In 2020 when Stratford was hired, his goal was to simply remake West Virginia soccer into the brand he helped create as a player.
Flash forward to now, Stratford has built his vision and has them on the cusp of being one of the top-four teams in the country. Stratford said he does not want to give himself too much credit, as he believes his players and staff have fully bought in.
“I have such intimate details of the program and the way it was operated previously, the potential of this program, and I've said it from day one," Stratford said. "This could be a top-10 team and it needs to stay there and for me, that's my perception of not success, but where this program should be as a bare minimum."
With Stratford facing down the No. 3 seed Georgetown Hoyas, his focus for the program moving forward will not be defined by the result on Saturday, but by how his team continues to grow and create the culture he wants to create.
“While [success] may have come a little bit quicker than we expected, that's a compliment to the staff buying into the progress this program was looking to make and to the players,” Stratford said. “You know, we've really made sure that when we've gone through that recruiting process, that from a cultural perspective, they’re the right fit, the right type of players.”