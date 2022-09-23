The West Virginia men’s soccer team has a large international makeup. Of the 28 players on the team's roster, 16 are international students from 11 different countries across three continents.
The team's coaching staff hails from other countries as well. Head coach Dan Stratford and his associate head coach — and former teammate — Andy Wright are both from England.
Stratford grew up near London and was in the youth academies for both Fulham and Crystal Palace but ended up playing soccer and majoring in physical education at WVU from 2004-2007. He has worked as West Virginia's head coach since 2020.
Stratford also had a storied tenure at the University of Charleston, where he eventually became head coach and won two Division 2 National Championships in 2017 and 2019.
Stratford's journey from overseas to playing collegiately in America was very unique for a coach in 2022, rather than as a player in 2004.
“It just so happened that the coaching staff from West Virginia were there and asked if I'd be interested, and I still remember my answer was nom because I knew nothing about it," Stratford said. "I didn't know anyone else that was doing it, so I had to do research. And, eventually as I learned more, it was an easy yes in the end."
He added that he wanted to visit the U.S. and that WVU was willing to offer a campus tour.
“Of the schools I had as options, West Virginia was very willing to to provide an official visit, and I came July 4th weekend, 2004. And I was here as a player a month later,” Stratford said.
While touring campus, Stratford said he was amazed by the University's athletic facilities and programs, such as the soccer fields.
“They showed a lot of trust and faith in me. It was an incredible offer in terms of scholarship, and I got to see the scale of the operation here." Stratford said. "It was an exciting opportunity."
Ryan Crooks, a junior winger from England, who can play on either the right or left side, leads the Mountaineers in both goals (2) and in assists (4). Like Stratford, Cooks was a England native and played in the Oxford United Academy until he was 18 years old before coming to WVU.
Crooks said the opportunity to both play soccer and study was what interested him in collegiate soccer at WVU.
“It was a big opportunity compared to in England where it's very cutthroat, you either play or you study. So you can come here and do both at the same time. It was the best option for me,” Crooks said.
For Crooks, the recruiting process was also vastly different.
“So there's different types of agencies. They have contacts over here. Basically create a package for you with your highlights and videos, and reach out to the people that they know and then you just get in contact through that way. Then emails and texting, zoom calls," Crooks said.
"My process was quite tough because it was [during] COVID, so I couldn't come over and visit, everything was done virtually. And it's very exciting times, you have so many people talking to you and you don't know where you're gonna be going to a new country."
Crooks said having English teammates and coaches has helped him a lot, and that he enjoys WVU's sports environment.
“That definitely helps me personally, like being English and the coaches also being English. It just brings the culture together like I knew I'd fit in straight away and it would just be so much easier," Crooks said.
"And I just love WVU Sports. It's such a big culture here and it's it makes more enjoyable. Things like the tailgating before games and like how many like fans they get. College sports, you don't get that, universities in England, that's only in the pro game and it's so much different here.”