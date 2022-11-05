WVU Men's Soccer vs. Georgia State 10/23

WVU's Ike Swiger (13) dribbles past a defender against Georgia State on Oct. 23, 2022, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

 By Meg Bartolick, Photographer

Expectations for the WVU men’s soccer team were high going into the 2022 season, but the team has had a rough season. The team's next three matches will determine their spot at the 2022 NCAA Division I tournament.

Head coach Dan Stratford’s team head reached the elite eight of the NCAA Tournament, the program’s first quarterfinals trip in exactly 40 years. Along with a majority of returning players from that team, this led to WVU’s No. 6 preseason ranking.

While WVU (6-6-4, 3-1-4 Sun Belt) finished second in its conference standings only to No. 2 Kentucky — and ahead of teams such as No. 6 Marshall — the team’s performance before conference play has left a lot to be desired on their resume ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

Numerous bad results, including a late loss to Yale, led the Mountaineers to a 2-6-1 start, including a 1-6-1 stretch after an opening night 1-0 win over Robert Morris University.

However, following a 4-0 win against the Old Dominion Monarchs on Oct. 8., West Virginia turned its season around. The team has been 4-0-3 since tying the South Carolina Gamecocks at home on Oct. 1, followed by a thrilling 3-3 draw with undefeated No. 2 Kentucky at home on Oct. 15.

While the second half of the season has been great for the Mountaineers, it is hard to call the season anything but a failure if they can’t qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

Thankfully for Dan Stratford and the players, the Sun Belt Tournament gives them a clean slate. All the Mountaineers need to do is win their three next games.

Following wins by Georgia Southern and Marshall on Tuesday, the Mountaineers have dropped from the No. 2 seed to the No. 4 seed, losing a hosting spot in the process.

West Virginia will travel to Lexington, Kentucky, competing on the same side of the bracket as No. 1 seed Kentucky, ranked No. 2 nationally and still undefeated.

WVU is no stranger to high-stakes games against the Wildcats. In their 3-3 draw at home on Oct. 15, the Mountaineers came back after being down 2-0 to lead 3-0, before losing their lead 27 seconds later.

West Virginia will face No. 5 seed Coastal Carolina (5-4-6, 2-1-5 Sun Belt) Sunday afternoon. The team has a history with the Chanticleers as well, drawing them 0-0 in Morgantown on Sept. 16.

The winner will face the winner of Sunday night’s No. 1 seed Kentucky vs. No. 8 seed South Carolina, with the semifinal on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. for a berth in the Sun Belt Final.

Kickoff against CCU is set for 3 p.m. from the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington, Kentucky. Streaming will be available on ESPN+ with U92 providing the radio call on 91.7 FM and online at u92themoose.com.

Sports Writer

Jake Howard is a senior journalism major and sports communication minor at WVU, from Leesburg, Virginia. Jake is a lifelong sports fan, he covered sports on YouTube previously and now writes about sports for the DA.