The West Virginia men’s soccer team has caught its stride, winning three of its last four matches, as it faces Georgia Southern in the final road match of the regular season on Sunday in Statesboro, Georgia.
In its past three victories, West Virginia (9-2-4, 2-1-1 MAC) has had to come back from deficits. Against Georgia State on Thursday, the Mountaineers trailed early and scored the game-winning goal at the 89th-minute.
The first goal of the night to tie the match was scored by midfielder/defender Dyon Dromers. Dromers hadn’t played since Sept. 3 after suffering an injury.
“What an amazing comeback story,” WVU head coach Dan Stratford said about Dromers. “In his first game back after such a long time, to come on and get the equalizer in the fashion that he did – we all know he’s capable of that, so no one was surprised on our sideline, but I bet that was a pretty special feeling for him.”
Georgia Southern (4-10-1, 0-3-1 MAC) is still searching for its first conference win as it has struggled in its first season in the Mid-American Conference.
West Virginia comes into this match with its two main center forwards in Yoran Popovic and Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi leading the team with four goals. Bourlot Jaeggi has scored in two straight matches including the winner over Georgia State.
As for the Eagles, Englishman Adam Davie paces the squad with six goals as well as being one of several players with a team-leading two assists. Mauro Gutierrez-Solis and Jeremiah Luoma also have two goals this season for Georgia Southern.
West Virginia is looking to win its third-straight conference match after wins over Western Michigan and Georgia State. The Mountaineers finished third in the MAC last season in Dan Stratford’s first campaign as coach.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. from Eagle Field in Erk Park. Fans can watch the match on ESPN+.