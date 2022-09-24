The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team took another loss on Saturday, falling 1-0 against the No. 4 Marshall Thundering Herd at the Hoops Family Field in Huntington, West Virginia.
Both teams were coming off of disappointing away results in their previous matches, with the Mountaineers losing on Monday night in Oregon to the No. 13 Portland Pilots, and Marshall missing out on a win in Lexington after an 84th minute winning goal being ruled offside in a draw with the Kentucky Wildcats.
The Mountain State Derby is now 16-7-2 in West Virginia’s favor, although it is 6-1 in the last 13 games since 1993 between the two teams.
The Mountaineers (2-5-1, 0-1-1 Sun Belt) and Thundering Herd (5-1-1, 1-0-1 Sun Belt) were scoreless in the first half, with both teams having three shots in the opening 45 minutes.
The teams remained even throughout most of the second half, with Thundering Herd First Team All-Sun Belt goalkeeper Oliver Semmle saving the game for Marshall on many occasions.
It was eventually a fellow German First Team All-Sun Belt teammate who won Marshall the game, with 2021 First Team All-Conference USA forward Milo Yosef scoring the winning goal for the Thundering Herd with five minutes to play, running down the right side of the pitch into the box and beating Mountaineer goalkeeper Jackson Lee at his near side with a right-footed shot.
The Mountaineers have now lost another match where they performed favorably on the stat sheet, this time coming against the Thundering Herd.
West Virginia had nine shots with three of them being on goal compared to Marshall only having two of their nine shots be on target. The Mountaineers committed a few too many mistakes though, racking up 12 fouls compared to Marshall's eight, along with three offsides.
The Mountaineers play again on Tuesday, Sept. 27, facing the Dayton Flyers at Baujan Field in Dayton, Ohio. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., with streaming available on ESPN+.