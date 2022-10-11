Following a long-awaited win, the West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team returns home again, facing the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Tuesday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.
Following six games without a win, a Saturday night game in Norfolk, Virginia ended the streak for the Mountaineers (3-6-2, 1-1-2 Sun Belt), as head coach Dan Stratford’s team left the ODU Soccer Complex with a 4-0 victory.
Regular Mountaineer wingers Ryan Crooks and Luke McCormick did not feature in the game, giving Japanese junior and fifth-year players, Yutaro Tsukada and Adam Burchell a chance to start out wide, perhaps rotating with a game shortly after, to be started by Crooks and McCormick.
The Mountain Hawks (3-5-2, 2-2-1 Patriot League) are lead by 31st-year head coach Dean Koski, who has compiled a 253-222-69 record during his time in Bethlehem.
Koski’s squad were picked to finish fifth in the Patriot League in the 2022 preseason poll, but are currently six spots behind conference leaders American University, who lost 4-1 to the Mountaineers in Morgantown on Sep. 6.
The Mountain Hawks had one player receive a selection the preseason All-League team in the poll, Jack Sarkos, a senior forward from Margate, New Jersey.
Sarkos has backed that up on the field, scoring seven goals to go along with an assist in ten matches so far this season, following eight goals and two assists in 10 starts and 17 matches in his 2021 First Team All-Patriot League campaign.
Sarkos has carried the Lehigh offense, as the other five goals the Mountain Hawks have scored have come from five separate players.
Whichever team wins will take the lead in the series, as last year the two teams tied in Pennsylvania, leaving the series lead up for grabs Tuesday night.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., with ESPN+ streaming the game, and U92 providing the radio call on 91.7 FM and u92themoose.com.