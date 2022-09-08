Following a win on Tuesday night against American University, the West Virginia men’s soccer team plays at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium again, hosting the Yale Bulldogs on Friday. This is the first ever meeting between the Bulldogs and the Mountaineers.
The Bulldogs (0-0-2) were picked to finish in second place in the preseason Ivy League poll, receiving 4 of the 16 first place votes.
The star of the Yale team is senior goalkeeper and reigning Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year Elian Haddock. Haddock also is the first two-time captain for the Bulldogs in 75 years, and earns Third Team All-Northeast honors in 2021 and First Team All-Ivy League honors as a sophomore in 2019 and in 2021.
So far this season Yale has tied both of their games, beginning the season with a 1-1 tie against Saint Francis (PA) before an impressive 2-2 tie at Rutgers.
The Mountaineers have had an up and down start to 2022, beginning the season with a 1-0 home win against Robert Morris before a 3-0 defeat at Pittsburgh and losing 3-2 at Penn State after leading with 15 minutes remaining.
However, the Mountaineers recovered with a 4-1 home win against the American University Eagles on Tuesday.
After the win against the Eagles, West Virginia head coach Dan Stratford stated that the Yale game was a big opportunity for the Mountaineers, to prove themselves this season.
“So the message after the game was obviously well done, but we now have to turn our attention to Yale immediately and make sure that we don't let that opportunity fall by the wayside and get in the win column now and have a winning record," Stratford said.
Kickoff against the Bulldogs is a set for 7 p.m, with streaming available on ESPN+. U92 will be providing the radio call on 91.7 FM or at u92themoose.com