The West Virginia men's soccer program will be leaving the Mid-American Conference and joining Conference USA to start play in fall 2022.
“We’re very excited by the news and our conference realignment for the fall of 2022,” WVU head coach Dan Stratford said in a statement. “I must thank Shane Lyons, Simon Dover and the rest of our administration for their help, support, and foresight in our program’s transition. Conference USA has quickly become a men’s soccer powerhouse, with so many reputable schools that have a strong tradition. Our program’s ambition is to compete with the very best in the country, and we believe that Conference USA provides us the platform to do that."
With WVU joining the conference, C-USA will now have 10 men's soccer teams with Charlotte, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Old Dominion, UAB, Kentucky and South Alabama. Coastal Carolina is joining the conference to begin play in fall 2021.
“As we continue to build upon this year’s national championship in men’s soccer and a very deep and talented lineup of teams, we are pleased to welcome another traditionally strong program in West Virginia to enhance one of our conference’s most successful sports,” C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod said in a statement.
The Mountaineers are coming off of their first year under Stratford as they finished 6-3-1 in the spring 2021 season.