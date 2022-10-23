The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team finishes up it’s home slate on Sunday, facing the Georgia State Panthers at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers (4-6-4, 1-1-4) have not lost any of their last five matches, but three of those were draws, 1-1 against South Carolina on Oct. 1, 3-3 against undefeated No. 2 Kentucky on Oct. 15, and a 1-1 draw at James Madison on Oct. 19. In that timespan, West Virginia has won 4-0 at Old Dominion and 3-0 at home against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.
With their RPI ranking at No. 60, doing anything but winning matches could be a death sentence for West Virginia’s hopes of getting a bid to the NCAA Tournament, which would be a huge disappointment for the Mountaineers after a 2021 NCAA Tournament quarterfinal run and a No. 6 preseason ranking.
The Panthers were picked to finish seventh out of seven in the 2022 Sun Belt Preseason Coaches Poll, six spots below the Mountaineers, who were picked to finish first in the conference.
However, Georgia State is in fourth place, one spot above West Virginia who is in fifth, but can move above the Panthers with a win over them, giving this match major seeding implications ahead of the Sun Belt Tournament. This match will be of big importance for both teams playing in it.
Ross Finnie, a senior midfielder, was the lone selection for Georgia State on the 2022 Sun Belt Preseason All-Conference Team.
Junior midfielder Simon Carlson and senior forward Max Wilson lead the Panthers with five goals apiece, and freshman midfielder Justin McLean leads the team with six assists.
Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 4 p.m., with the match recently moved up from its original 7 p.m. kickoff time. Streaming will be available on ESPN+ with U92 providing the radio call on 91.7 FM and on u92themoose.com.