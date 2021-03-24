The West Virginia men’s soccer team is returning to the pitch on Wednesday night to face No. 8 Marshall after its dominant Sunday afternoon win against SIU Edwardsville.
West Virginia (3-2, 2-2 MAC) had been on a downward trend prior to its victory against the Cougars on Sunday. With the win, the Mountaineers halted their two-match losing streak and will be looking for vengeance against in-state rival Marshall (6-1-1, 3-0 C-USA).
“We’re hopeful that coming off a quality win at SIUE this weekend will give the guys a lift and a bit more confidence going into what will be an exciting game with Marshall,” head coach Dan Stratford said. “Not only is it a big local rival, but also a top-10 team coming to Dick Dlesk (Soccer Stadium). That’s not easy to come by no matter how well you schedule. Hopefully, the guys will get a lift from that and be energized and excited about the challenge.”
The point leader for West Virginia through five matches is redshirt freshman defender Bjarne Thiesen with five points. He currently has two goals — tied with Tony Pineda for the lead — and he earned an assist in the last match.
The Mountaineers have not been the strongest team offensively this season. West Virginia averages 1.2 goals per game and eight shots per game. However, the strength of this WVU squad is on defense with senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky leading the way.
Behind Tekesky, the Mountaineers have shutout their opponents in all three victories. Tekesky is tied for the lead in the Mid-American Conference with three shutouts. He leads the conference in shutouts per game, save percentage and goals against average.
The Marshall Thundering Herd is currently on a three-match winning streak with a win against No. 11 Kentucky its last time out. The lone loss for Marshall this season came against No. 7 Akron in overtime on March 2, 2-1.
Junior midfielder Vitor Dias leads Marshall with 15 points this season. Dias leads Conference USA in goals with six this season.
Marshall is an outstanding offensive team as it averages 2.38 goals per game and 18.4 shots per game. The Thundering Herd are nearly as good defensively as they are offensively as they only allow 0.5 goals per game. Marshall has held opponents to a 30% shots on goal average.
The two teams previously met in the 2019 NCAA Tournament in which Marshall defeated WVU, 2-1, to advance to the Sweet 16. The Mountaineers lead the series all-time, 15-6-1.
The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.