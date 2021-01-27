After its season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia men’s soccer team is returning to the pitch in February, led by first-year head coach Dan Stratford.
“It’s been a very long wait, but we are all excited to challenge ourselves against a good slate of opponents, both in and out of conference,” Stratford said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing the hard work and discipline that this team demonstrated in the fall be rewarded this spring. We will finally get to see our roster compete for the first time since my arrival. We are really looking forward to the challenge ahead.”
The defending Mid-American Conference Tournament champions will be playing a double round-robin MAC schedule, competing in 13 regular season competitions. WVU will also host five league opponents as well as one non-conference opponent at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.
Non-conference opponents include Coastal Carolina, Charlotte and Marshall. All three teams earned NCAA Tournament berths last season.
The Mountaineers will open their season on the road on Feb. 20 at Coastal Carolina and then at Charlotte on Feb. 26. West Virginia’s home-opener will be on March 6 against Northern Illinois, and then it will hit the road again against Western Michigan on March 14. The Mountaineers will then host Bowling Green three days later on March 17.
WVU travels to SIU-Edwardsville on March 21, before facing off against in-state rival Marshall on March 24. Then on the road again to Bowling Green on March 28.
The Mountaineers will host back-to-back home games against Akron on March 31and Western Michigan on April 4before their final road trip of the season to Akron on April 7.
The last game of the regular season, and senior night for the Mountaineers, will be against SIU-Edwardsville on April 18.
This will be the first time West Virginia is on the pitch since it lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Marshall.