The Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced Saturday that it would be suspending all fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, eyeing to resume athletics in the spring.
The fall sports being suspended include football, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and women’s volleyball. The WVU men’s soccer team is a member of the MAC.
The Mountaineers were coming off a 2019 season where they posted a 10-9-2 overall record, with key wins against No. 15 Coastal Carolina in Morgantown and an NCAA Tournament victory against Butler in Indianapolis, Indiana.
WVU only played one exhibition game earlier this spring before the remaining games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.