The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team faces their biggest challenge of the season so far, as they bring their winning streak into a home game against the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.
After a nine game skid which saw the Mountaineers (4-6-2, 1-1-2 Sun Belt) win one and tie two games in a nine game stretch, the Mountaineers have managed to turn it around in their last two matchups, winning 4-0 against the Old Dominion Monarchs on Oct. 8 before defeating Lehigh 3-0 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Tuesday.
The Mountaineers have suddenly found themselves back in the conversation for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid. With only four games to go in the regular season ahead of the Sun Belt Tournament, a win over the No. 2 team in men’s college soccer would go a long way to getting such a bid.
The Wildcats are led by 10th-year head coach Johan Cedergren, who originally hails from Sweden, and is on his way to his ninth NCAA Tournament bid in nine seasons with the Wildcats.
Following a 15-2-4 2021 campaign, which culminated in a disappointing exit against Clemson in the second round of the NCAA Tournament following winning the Conference-USA Tournament, the Wildcats are undefeated in 2022.
They hold an 8-0-3 record (3-0-1 Sun Belt) with only three teams (No. 20 Tulsa, No. 7 Marshall and Dayton) being able to come away without a loss against the Wildcats.
Kentucky is outperforming expectations, after being picked to finish third in the 2022 Preseason Sun Belt Coaches Poll, two spots behind West Virginia.
Kentucky is led by three players who earned Preseason All-Conference Team honors in the poll, Eythor Bjorgolfsson, a senior forward, Luis Grassow a senior defender and Robert Screen, a fifth-year defender.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Streaming will be available on ESPN+ and U92 will be providing the radio call on 91.7 FM and u92themoose.com