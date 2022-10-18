The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team heads to Harrisonburg, Virginia, for a Sun Belt matchup against the James Madison Dukes as they look to continue a sudden unbeaten streak in the heart of conference play.
Following a 4-0 win against the Old Dominion Monarchs to snap a nine game streak in which the Mountaineers only won one game, the Mountaineers followed it up with a 3-0 home win at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.
Saturday was next. The Mountaineers were facing the undefeated No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats, who had won eight of their eleven games this season. Its three ties came against ranked Tulsa and Marshall, and the Dayton Flyers who defeated the Mountaineers on Sept. 24 in Ohio.
Against all odds, West Virginia came back from falling down 2-0 in the first 12 minutes to salvage a 3-3 tie which saw them take a 3-2 lead for 23 seconds in the 78th minute.
The Dukes were picked to finish fifth in the 2022 Preseason Sun Belt Coaches poll, tied with Coastal Carolina, while the Mountaineers were picked to finish in first. Currently, it is the Mountaineers who occupy fifth place, while the Dukes (5-6-2, 1-2-1 Sun Belt) are in seventh place.
Rodrigo Robles, a junior midfielder and forward was the lone James Madison selection to the 2022 Sun Belt Preseason All-Conference team. However, the JMU offense has instead been led by freshman forward Cameron Arnold (four goals, one assist), senior defender Tyler Clegg (three goals, one assist), and freshman Finnish midfielder Kevin Larsson (one goal, three assists).
Freshman Sebastian Conlon, formerly of Loudoun United and a reserve for D.C. United, has started 12 of the 13 games between the sticks for JMU, posting a save percentage of 0.717.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Sentara Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia, with streaming available on ESPN+.