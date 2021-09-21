The No. 4 West Virginia men’s soccer team remained unbeaten at home as they defeated the Dayton Flyers, 3-0, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Tuesday night.
WVU (5-0-2) had to overcome a hard charging Dayton (3-3-2) defense - but also the elements - as the game was played under a consistent downpour of rain.
“It was a very quick, slick surface tonight,” head coach Dan Stratford said. “It doesn’t take much for a pass to go astray; and I think that we handled the conditions better than they (Dayton) did.”
It was all Mountaineers in the first half, as the offensive attack continuously kept the ball in the Flyers half of the field. The conditions made it difficult for the Dayton defenders to stay on their feet, allowing for scoring opportunities.
Despite the potent offensive attack, West Virginia was unable to convert on its multiple opportunities, as Dayton’s goalkeeper Marc Kouadio made some important saves to keep the Mountaineers out of the back of the net.
In the 19th-minute, West Virginia earned a free kick from 40 yards out. The kick was taken by freshman midfielder Frederik Jorgensen, and it was pinballed around by the Dayton defenders before it deflected off Kouadio’s hands and to the feet of senior Yoran Popovich, who rocketed his shot from point blank range into the back of the net, giving the Mountaineers the early lead.
West Virginia carried that 1-0 lead into the second half, where the Mountaineers continued to pounce on the Dayton defense. The Flyers mounted a few charges on the WVU back line, but goalkeeper Steven Tekesky still did not have to make a save all night.
As momentum swung back and forth mid-second half, the Mountaineers took complete control of the game when fifth-year senior Pau Jimenez-Albelda had a pretty run on the touch line, and passed it back across the box to sophomore Kyle Lehnert, who knocked it into the back of the net to make it 2-0 Mountaineers in the 76th-minute.
“It was about making sure we got the second goal,” Stratford said. “It took a little longer than I would’ve liked, but I was very, very pleased with how we played tonight. The second half performance in particular.”
Overall, the Mountaineers had 18 shots, seven of which were on goal, compared to Dayton’s three. None of the three shots by the Flyers challenged Tekesky.
West Virginia continued to attack the Flyers defense late into the second half, consistently winning one-on-one matchups and drawing free kicks near the box. In the 87th-minute, a WVU thru ball was kicked past Kouadio and into the back of the net for a Dayton own goal, making it 3-0 West Virginia.
“I want us to be ruthless, to smell blood in the water,” Stratford said. “When we’re up one, we’re going to go two-nil up, three-nil up, we’re one of the best teams in this country.”
Next up for the Mountaineers will be St. Bonaventure on Saturday at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. and the game will be livestreamed on ESPN+.