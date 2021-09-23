The No. 4 West Virginia men’s soccer team will look to continue it’s undefeated run to start the season, with a match against Saint Bonaventure this Saturday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.
West Virginia (5-0-2) is off to its best start since 2007 following a 3-0 victory over the Dayton Flyers.
“We obviously have an interesting fixture on Saturday with St. Bonaventure (1-4-1),” WVU head coach Dan Stratford said. “They’ve scored a lot of goals, but looking at their schedule, we are their marquee fixture.”
Success has been easy to come by for the Mountaineers to start off the season, but it wouldn’t be possible without the depth and overall scoring prowess it possesses up and down the roster.
Through the first seven matchups, only two Mountaineers — sophomore Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi and senior Yoran Popovich — have more than one goal on the season; both Jaeggi and Popovich have two.
However, there are eight different Mountaineer players who have found the back of the net once to start the year, bringing the total number of goals scored by West Virginia to 12. Opponents have only scored four total goals against the Mountaineers defense.
Despite the impressive offensive attack, the Mountaineers have struggled on free kicks from outside the box. WVU finally reached the back of the net off a free kick on Tuesday evening, when Yoran Popovich scored at point-blank range in front of Dayton’s goalkeeper.
West Virginia’s fifth-year senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky will face a tough task in the Bonnies, who are coming off of two straight losses. The Bonnies have scored nine goals on 66 different shots this season, but have also given up 12 goals to start the year.
The Bonnies are led by head coach Kwame Oduro, who is in his seventh season at the helm. Oduro’s squads have been successful recently in the Atlantic 10 conference.
The Mountaineers have been historically good against other Atlantic 10 opponents such as Duquesne, Dayton and St. Joseph’s, but this will be the first time the Mountaineers and Bonnies will face off.
St. Bonaventure is led by junior midfielder Joshua Pulla in scoring. Pulla has four goals scored on the year and one assist. The Bonnies feature junior Justyn Sandhu in goal, who has recorded 16 saves through 4 starts this season.
Kickoff against St. Bonaventure is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday from Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The game will be livestreamed on ESPN+.