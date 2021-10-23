The No. 25 West Virginia men’s soccer team got back in the win column with a 3-1 victory over Elon on Saturday.
Prior to Saturday’s game, the Mountaineers (8-2-4, 1-1-1 MAC) were riding a five game stretch in which the team went 1-2-2.
In Saturday's matchup, West Virginia scored two of its three goals on penalty kicks.
“They showed their intent defensively to make it as difficult as possible to put a lot of numbers behind the board,” head coach Dan Stratford said.
At the 15-minute mark the match started to pick up momentum as Elon (6-6-2, 3-1-2) scored the opening goal.
Elon was able to hang onto its one goal lead for the remainder of the first half as the team continued to turn away Mountaineer attempts.
To open the second half scoring, Bjarne Thiesen found the back of the net at the 55-minute mark. Midfielder Ryan Crooks assisted on the game tying goal.
West Virginia took the lead with a penalty kick from forward Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi.
Elon defender Christian Lauenborg received the first red card of the game, awarding West Virginia another penalty goal kick. WVU midfielder Pau Jimenez Albeda made the penalty kick, giving WVU a 3-1 lead with just six minutes remaining.
West Virginia held on for the remaining time and came away with a 3-1 win.
Overall, West Virginia had eight fouls with two yellow cards while Elon had 11 fouls with five yellow cards and one red card.
On Thursday, West Virginia will host the Georgia State Panthers, the game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.