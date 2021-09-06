Coming off two wins over ranked opponents, the West Virginia men’s soccer team played Loyola (Md.) to a 0-0 double-overtime draw.
“We ended with our first clean sheet tonight,” WVU (3-0-1) head coach Dan Stratford said. “That’s good, but there are a lot of long faces that feel like we just lost this game tonight. We’re never satisfied, not even if we get a clean sheet.”
Riding a wave of momentum, the Mountaineers were stifled by the Greyhounds’ (1-1-1) methodical approach to the game, stalling WVU and their potent offensive attack.
At halftime, West Virginia and Loyola were deadlocked at 0-0, but the score did not tell the whole story. WVU dominated every aspect of the contest to that point, consistently getting the ball inside the box and registering eight shots, five of which were on goal.
Loyola did not muster one shot on goal in the first half, and the only scoring opportunity was a header that squeaked over the crossbar.
WVU midfielders junior Luke McCormick and fifth-year senior Pau Jimenez Albelda registered three point-blank shots in succession; Chase Vosvick saved them all.
“He (Vosvick) was very good at what he set out to do,” Stratford said. “But the bottom line is, we didn’t convert. We had our chances, maybe we’re caught by surprise and couldn’t finish.”
Early in the second half, senior forward Adam Burchell beat the back line of the Loyola defense on a through ball, but was fouled just inside the outer edge of the box.
“A missed call is not the reason we lost tonight,” Stratford said. “I’m glad we got that out of the way early this year, that kind of adversity. Now these guys are ready for so much.”
The Mountaineers struggled to create scoring opportunities as frequently in the second half, registering just nine shots, two of which were on goal. Loyola’s defense loaded the box on WVU’s offensive runs, not allowing West Virginia to get any clean passes or crosses to create scoring opportunities.
WVU made a late push in the 89th minute but was unsuccessful, forcing the Mountaineers into their first overtime bout of the season.
In overtime, the ball seemingly never left the WVU attacking end of the field, but West Virginia was unable to capitalize.
“We have the opportunity to do what we did last week, this week against Ohio State,” said Stratford. “We have to keep pushing ourselves.”
When the second and final overtime concluded, the Mountaineers best efforts to win it’s fourth-straight game fell short, and WVU suffered its first draw of the season.
The Mountaineers will continue their non-conference home slate against Ohio State on Friday night at Dick Dlesk. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The game will be livestreamed on ESPN+.