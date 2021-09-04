The West Virginia men’s soccer team added another ranked win as they knocked off No. 17 Penn State by a score of 3-1, on Friday night.
The match was relatively evenly paced throughout the beginning, but that all changed after Penn State defender, Jalen Watson. earned his second yellow card and was sent off after just 23 minutes. From there, it did not take long for the Mountaineers (3-0) to pounce.
It was WVU’s Frederik Jorgensen who opened the scoring with his first career goal after 33 minutes of play. Jorgensen linked up with Luke McCormick to play around the Penn State (1-1-1) defense and slot a strike over the hands of Penn State keeper Kris Shakes.
At halftime, Jorgensen’s strike was the only thing separating the sides and head coach Dan Stratford used the break to ensure that his team was set up for attacking 10 men rather than 11.
“We made a subtle change in terms of our shape in midfield to feel that we could attack with one more and still have good defensive cover,” Stratford said. “We knew that we needed to wait and see what they did; we knew that there was a chance that they would change tactically at half time as well.”
The second goal came in the 52nd minute on a corner, as Bjarne Thiesen rose above everyone to head the ball into the back of the net. The goal was his first of the season.
Penn State made things interesting at the 82-minute mark as Femi Awodesu picked up the pieces of a cluster in West Virginia’s box and smashed the Nittany Lions’ only goal into the back of the net.
However, Pau Jimenez Albelda put the match away after a laser into the top right corner with just two minutes remaining. He converted after a perfect ball from Aaron Denk Gracia broke the lines of the Penn State defense.
Overall, Stratford was happy with his second straight home win, but he realizes there is more work to be done just three matches into the season.
“We’re not entirely satisfied tonight, but we’ve beat two ranked opponents back to back and we’re 3-0,” Stratford said. “There’s not a single person in the soccer community that wouldn't take that, so we have to take the positives but we have to continue to improve as well.”
The Mountaineers will resume play on Monday when they host Loyola (MD.). That match is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. from Morgantown.