The West Virginia men’s soccer team outlasted No. 3 Pittsburgh to win, 2-1, in its home opener on Monday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.
West Virginia (2-0-0) opened the game with composure despite Pittsburg (1-0-0) launching an attack from the first kick that resulted in a corner kick.
The first half was all West Virginia on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. The Mountaineer midfielders and forwards pressured the Panthers back line into making multiple mistakes.
The first crucial moment of the contest came in the 20th minute when Pittsburgh’s veteran goalie, Nico Campuzano, got too comfortable dribbling the ball around on the touch line. This allowed WVU forward Luke McCormick to wrestle the ball away and slot the ball into the back of the net for an easy goal.
“I think we had a really good spell,” head coach Dan Stratford said. “They played so tough and had so much courage. This is a huge moment for us but we have to do it again later this week.”
Pittsburgh’s typically strong offensive attack was stifled by the WVU defenders. Pitt could not get anything inside the box and could only muster five corner kicks and four shots with none on target for the first half.
In the second half, Pitt immediately changed it’s game plan and focused more on possession and slowing the game down. Pitt increased it’s offensive presence in its half of the field and in the 49th minute, the Panthers were finally able to break through.
West Virginia’s back line was caught on their heels for a cross near post from Pitt’s Jasper Loeffelsend that Alexander Dexter chipped in past WVU senior goalie Steven Tekeskey to level the score at 1-1.
West Virginia responded with a scoring opportunity right at the goalies feet, as WVU sophomore forward Ryan Cooks squeaked a shot in behind the Pitt defense; but Campuzano recovered to save the ball just before it crossed the goal line.
As the majority of the second half wore on, Pittsburgh continued to stifle the WVU attack until sophomore midfielders Ryan Baer and Kyle Lenhert set up a cross into the box that senior forward Adam Burchell headed into the back of the net.
“I couldn’t tell you the last time I scored a header,” Burchell said. “It was kind of one of those balls that kept floating and never was gonna come down. That will be one of the highlights of my career.”
Pittsburgh piled on the offensive attack as the minutes winded down, pushing the ball towards the net as much as it could. WVU responded with a solid counter attack that winded down the clock and the Panthers’ chances. The Mountaineers’ back line held strong and led West Virginia to its first win over Pitt since 2018.
“They not only proved what they can do to themselves, but to the rest of the country,” Stratford said.“If Pitt underestimated us, they won’t anymore and neither will anyone else across the country.”
The win over Pittsburgh also marked the first time West Virginia beat a nationally ranked top-5 program since No. 1 UConn in 2011.
The Mountaineers continue their non-conference home slate on Friday when they take on Penn State at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.