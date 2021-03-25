West Virginia hosted its second non-conference game of the season against in-state rival No. 8 Marshall at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Wednesday, and came away with a win, 1-0.
The Mountaineers (4-2, 2-2 MAC) have earned two-straight wins, after recovering from their two-game skid.
Head coach Dan Stratford has been consistent with his game plan over the course of the whole season, crediting the team’s consistency and resiliency as a key to their success.
“It hasn’t changed, the formula has been exactly the same from the ODU match all the way through now,” Stratford said. “If you like part of our recipe, or part of our secret to success, is that we try to stay very consistent. We’re not negated by wins and losses, the only thing that can impact that aspect of things is the confidence of the guys. So, the biggest compliment I can give the team is that we went two defeats in a row and didn’t lose confidence.”
Both offenses were active and motivated in the match, with the Mountaineers taking a few jabs at the Thundering Herd’s backline, recording four shots, three shots on goal and one goal.
WVU’s junior midfielder Ike Swiger scored the lone goal in this match, his first goal of the season.
Marshall’s (6-2-1, 3-0 C-USA) offense also came out aggressively and frequently took shots early in the match, tallying 12 shots and six shots on goal, but none entered the net.
Even though Marshall’s offense was able to get up shots, the defensive performance was essential for the Mountaineers with senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky recording six saves on all of Marshall’s shots on goal.
Marshall’s defense also stood tall for the majority of the match, with junior goalkeeper Oliver Semmle recording two saves, but one goal allowed.
For another match this season, WVU had foul trouble. The Mountaineers recorded 16 fouls — the most this season — alongside two yellow cards, and one offside penalty. The Thundering Herd finished the match with seven fouls, one yellow card and four offsides penalties as well.
With these fouls on the Thundering Herd, WVU was able to attempt two corner kicks, but neither were successful. Marshall also attempted five corner kicks with no goals.
For its next match, WVU will travel to Cochrane Soccer Stadium to face off against MAC opponent Bowling Green on Sunday. The match is set to kick off at 3 p.m. and will begin a six-game conference stretch for the Mountaineers to finish the season.