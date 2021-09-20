After a tie with the reigning national champions, the Marshall Thundering Herd, in double overtime on Friday, the No. 4 West Virginia men’s soccer team returns to Morgantown to play the Dayton Flyers of the Atlantic 10 Conference on Tuesday.
The Mountaineers (4-0-2) are undefeated this season, while the Flyers (3-2-2) haven’t won in their last three matches against Western Michigan and Oakland. The Flyers tied Kansas City, 1-1, in double overtime.
West Virginia head coach Dan Stratford has focused on defense since taking over the program and this year’s team has followed suit with his philosophy.
“I’ve made no secret that first and foremost, I want to be a team that has incredible resilience when it comes to the defensive side of things,” Stratford said. “The stats are trending nicely for us in terms of goals against average, and clean sheets. We’ve had a lot of trust in this back three and in [goalkeeper Steven] Tekesky for a long time, since I got to the program.”
Dayton defeated the University of Alabama at Birmingham, 5-1, and tied with Memphis earlier in the season.
West Virginia nearly pulled off another top-25 victory in its match with Marshall last week. However, the Mountaineers were unable to defeat Marshall for the second-straight meeting as they gave up a goal at the 59-minute mark that tied the game.
The previous match for Dayton was a draw against Kansas City. Kansas City took the lead midway through the second half before the Flyers equalized with 10 minutes left. Both teams played two overtime periods, but neither could get a winner.
A trio of upperclassmen has been involved in almost all of the offense the Flyers have had this season. Each one of them has more goals than the rest of the team combined, and they have half of the assists of the entire roster. Midfielder/forward Kingsford Adjei has three goals and two assists, as does defender Jaden Jones-Riley and forward Forster Ajago has four goals and one assist.
The back line could be a weakness for West Virginia to exploit, as the Flyers have conceded eighteen goals in seven matches.
For the Mountaineers, their offense has been very distributed, with their 10 goals coming from nine players, and 12 assists from 10 players. Only sophomore forward Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi has multiple goals.
While the Mountaineers actually have scored fewer goals than the Flyers this season, with only ten goals to their twelve, they have been more successful due to their defense, which has only conceded four goals. Meanwhile, the Flyers have conceded eighteen.
In the previous meeting, Dayton defeated West Virginia in 2019. WVU leads the all-time series, 2-1.
The match will be at 7 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium and streamed on ESPN+.