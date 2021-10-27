In a season that has been memorable for the offensive attack, the unsung hero of the West Virginia men’s soccer team has been the defensive unit for the Mountaineers.
Anchored by fifth-year senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky, the back line for the Mountaineers boasts one of the best goal differences in the Mid-American Conference. Currently, the WVU defense has allowed just 10 goals this season through 14 games, while scoring 23 goals themselves — a goal difference of +13.
“Our (defensive) work ethic has been incredible,” head coach Dan Stratford said. “There’s no quit. I think we’re always excited for the challenge, no matter who we play.”
Through 14 games, the Mountaineers rank sixth out of seven in terms of saves by Tekesky. Not because the veteran keeper has let in a lot of shots, but simply because he hasn’t had many shots reach the net that require a save.
Currently, the Mountaineers hold the highest tackle/win ratio in the MAC, completing over half of their attempted tackles of the opposing player with the ball. When the opponent gets the ball into the West Virginia half of the field, they can expect an aggression from the Mountaineers that is unmatched.
Speed is one of the keys to the Mountaineers’ defensive game plans, with players that are able to keep up with the best offensive wings on the opposite side of the pitch, but also able to work with the offense as well.
“I’ve ran this (defensive) system many, many times now, and I’ve always had the luxury of having great, very fast backs and center backs,” Stratford said.
The aggression from the defensive unit of the Mountaineers is prevalent in the amount of fouls the team has committed. They have given up just one penalty kick all season; the lowest mark in the MAC.
What makes the Mountaineers’ defensive success even more impressive is that they’ve been doing it without one of their best defensive talents in junior Dyon Dromers. Dromers has been injured since the end of last season, but he is expected to return for the final few games of this season.
“Not having Dyon Dromers has impacted the quality of depth at the center back position,” Stratford said. “So naturally, other guys are going to get more minutes. They’ll accumulate more distance than other guys. We still need some depth in that regard.”
For West Virginia’s defense, there's more to just defending the net and keeping possession of the ball. WVU’s defenders have been featured more than once on the scoring sheet as well this season.
Leading the way for the Mountaineer defenders is fifth-year senior Kevin Morris, who also doubles as one of the team captains, sharing that role with Tekesky. Morris has scored two goals this season for the Mountaineers, tied for defensive team-high. Additionally, he has made 85 career appearances in the starting lineup for the Mountaineers, tying a program record.
Sophomore defender Bjarne Thiesen is a centerpiece of the Mountaineer squad known for his intense physical presence and height. Thiesen has found the back of the net on two separate occasions this season, including most recently against Elon.
“Kevin (Morris) and Bjarne are no slouches, I can assure you,” Stratford said. “So it’s key -- when you’re gonna have a three-back system in play the way that we are, that they can cover ground, nullify the attacking threat.”