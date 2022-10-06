The West Virginia men’s soccer team came into the 2022 season with high expectations, following a No. 6 preseason ranking. Just last year, head coach Dan Stratford led WVU to its first NCAA Tournament quarterfinal appearance in 40 years.
Needless to say, those expectations haven’t been met so far this season. The Mountaineers are 2-6-2, winning just one of their last nine games — a streak that quickly lost them their ranking altogether.
Stratford regularly points out after games that the team has dominated on the stat sheet but couldn’t get ahead on the scoreboard. There’s quite a lot of truth to that.
In their 10 games, the Mountaineers have only had less shots than their opponents twice. They've also dominated in possession, having over 58% possession in half their games, only trailing in possession three times.
This season, the Mountaineers have led their opponents 113-83 in shots and average 55.7% in possession. However, they trail 10-14 in goals.
After a 2-1 loss to Yale that saw WVU drop out of the rankings, Stratford said the team can’t take much solace in this if they’re not winning.
“I'm getting a little tired, and I think that the players are going to get tired of hearing that, ‘well, we were the better team or we had more chances or we had more possession,’ at some point something’s got to shift and we have to have this mentality that we're going to win the game by the margins that we should," Stratford said.
So, why hasn’t West Virginia turned this into wins? The stats suggest WVU is more prolific at creating chances than actually finishing them.
Of the 113 shots they have attempted, 45 have been on goal — a shot accuracy of 39.8%. This statistic ranked them 143rd out of 203 Division I teams, with the median shot accuracy being 42.7%.
The Mountaineers may be getting shots off, but they’re inaccurate with them.
A big reason why WVU’s struggles are so confounding is because it’s mostly the same aforementioned team as in 2021. While they may miss goalkeeper Steven Tekesky, center back Kevin Morris, and midfielder Pau Jimenez Albelda, they returned nine players who made a significant amount of starts for the Elite Eight team and also added new players for this season.
With how this factor relates to the current season, Stratford says it makes the season confusing, but when combined with the mental attitude of the team, gives them hope that they can turn it around.
“It's probably a little bit of both [confounding and encouraging], quite honestly. I think we’re obviously exploring everything right now, and being really thorough, and showing a lot of humility as far as how we assess our current circumstances,” Stratford said.
“There's some challenges with it, obviously, because it's a lot of returning players, a lot of players that were part of something successful last year. But at the same time, it just shows how volatile this game can be, how fine some of these margins can be, and those same players know what momentum we were able to gather last year, and have done it on the big occasion plenty of times before,” Stratford said.
“Unfortunately, it hasn't fallen our way just yet, but the season is by no means over and I think that's been the real encouraging part, is that there has been very, very little indication and certainly very short-lived and in terms of any indications, that anyone's ready to kind of feel too sorry for themselves or give up on what can still be a really successful season,” Stratford said.
The Mountaineers face off against the Old Dominion Monarchs on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m.