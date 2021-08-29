The West Virginia men’s soccer team faces a huge early season test as it welcomes rivals and College Cup semi finalist No. 3 Pittsburgh on Monday night in Morgantown.
“I know our guys are excited,” head coach Dan Stratford said. “Whether they are a domestic player, from West Virginia, or an international, they know of a team that’s a local rival, and this is no different. So, if they don’t quite know what this game stands for and what it means, then I hope the crowd will have that impact, and I hope the occasion will give them a lasting memory of what a rivalry like this is.”
For the Mountaineers (1-0-0), the matchup will be their second of the year. They are coming off of a 2-0 win against Robert Morris to start the season. Pittsburgh (1-0-0) comes into the match with a win under its belt as well, knocking off Duquesne, 7-0.
West Virginia will have a difficult task keeping up with a prolific Panther attack that includes Valentin Noel — a member of the Hermann Trophy Watch List for this season. Veterans Steven Tekesky in goal as well as Kevin Morris at center back will also have to be wary of Pitt’s Veljko Petkovic, who added two goals and two assists in the Duquesne win.
Beyond those at the back for West Virginia, Dyon Drummers and Ryan Baer will be important in the midfield for the squad. Drummers was a goal scorer against Robert Morris, while Baer has been an integral part of Stratford’s team since he took the reins last season.
There are some new faces up top for fans to watch out for from this Mountaineer team, with Ryan Crooks playing after not appearing last year. Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi was around last year, but predominantly played a backup role behind leading scorer Ike Swiger.
In one match this year, Bourlot Jaeggi found the back of the net for the first time in his collegiate career. Luke McCormick remains in the team as an option as well.
For Pitt, there is talent all throughout the lineup. In goal, Nico Campuzano kept the clean sheet in the win against the Dukes.
Jasper Loeffelsend is another player on the Hermann Trophy Watch List as a defender, and the Panthers’ back line gave up no shots on goal against Duquesne.
Petkovic, Noel and Filip Mirkovic will be a dynamic group in the midfield. Up top, Luke Mort had two assists in the last match.
It will also mark a revival of the rivalry in soccer, as the two squads will meet for the first time since 2018. It was West Virginia who came out victorious in that match, earning a 2-1 win. Pitt will come to town seeking its first ever win at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.
Fans can view the match on ESPN+. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.