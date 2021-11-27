The No. 11 seed West Virginia men’s soccer team will look to advance to the Elite Eight on Saturday, as they travel to face No. 6 seed Tulsa in the NCAA Tournament.
West Virginia comes into this match having defeated Virginia Tech 1-1 (4-3) in penalty kicks on Sunday. West Virginia scored a goal in the 7th-minute, with Virginia Tech tying things up in the 56th-minute.
Despite out-shooting Virginia Tech 15-10 in the game, the Mountaineers could not find that go-ahead goal, and were forced to go into penalty kick’s.
In the shootout, Wset Virginia senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky made a pair of diving saves, while senior midfielder Pau Jimenez Albelda scored the final penalty kick in the top right corner of the goal to send West Virginia to the Sweet Sixteen.
Tulsa defeated Creighton on Sunday 1-0 in their second round matchup. Tulsa scored in the 40th-minute, and never looked back, limiting Creighton to eight total second half shots, but none were on goal.
Currently, West Virginia and Tulsa both rank in the top-10 in the country in goals against average, with West Virginia giving up .641 goals per game, while Tulsa is giving up .705 goals per game.
West Virginia head coach Dan Stratford said his team and Tulsa are somewhat similar, as they both like to control possession and limit opponents’ opportunities.
“I think it’s what they do with the ball and their identity in possession that similar to us kind of attributes to the lack of chances they concede because generally speaking they are the team with the ball,” Stratford said.
This season, Tulsa’s offense has come from a variety of scorers. Tulsa has 10 players who have scored two or more goals on the season, but are led by sophomore forward Alex Meinhard who has 12 goals on the year.
Stratford said their depth on the offensive side is what he believes they take pride in, and knows how much of a threat Meinhard can be.
“To be fair I think similar to us I think they feel like they have a lot of depth, and from what we’ve seen of their attacking options, that’s absolutely true,” Stratford said.
As for Meinhard, Stratford knows his team will have to keep eyes on him the whole game.
“If I can say anything about Alex, it’s that everyone’s warned me about him,” Stratford said. “From what I’ve seen from them myself and from what others have been willing to share, clearly he’s a very well rounded striker that we’ll have to keep a close eye on.”
As West Virginia continues to move forward in the tournament, Stratford said it is about his team showing up to play for all 90 minutes, and finding a little bit of luck along the way.
“We’ll need a little bit of luck, we’ll need the ball to fall kindly for us at times tomorrow,” Stratford said. “That’s just the honest truth of things. You can still feel like you are the better team or you have the better game plan and things can still go against you, that’s just the nature of our sport.”
If West Virginia is able to advance, this will be its first time making the NCAA Quarterfinals since 1981.
West Virginia and Tulsa are set to kickoff at 8:00 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN+.