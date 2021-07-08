The West Virginia University men’s soccer team announced its 2021 schedule Thursday, highlighted by 10 matches at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers’ slate features 17 regular season matches, with three exhibition contests. WVU you is set to take on five teams who previously qualified for the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament this fall, including two College Cup participants.
In addition, three of WVU’s six Mid-American Conference (MAC) games will be played at Dick Dlesk.
The team will host Duquesne for their first exhibition on Friday, Aug. 13 before traveling to Loretto, Pennsylvania for a road exhibition match against Saint Francis on Tuesday, Aug. 17. WVU then will travel back home for their final exhibition match against Charleston on Saturday, Aug. 21.
West Virginia will then travel to Robert Morris University to open the 2021 campaign on Thursday, Aug. 26. The Mountaineers then return home for a four-game home stand, the home opener is set for Monday, Aug. 30, with the renewal of the Backyard Brawl against Pitt. Then the team will play host to Penn State on Friday, Sept. 3, before Loyola (Md.) on Monday, Sept. 6 and Ohio State on Friday, Sept. 10 come to town.
WVU will then travel to Huntington, West Virginia to take on defending National Champion Marshall on Friday, Sept. 17. After that match up the Mountaineers return home for three straight matches against Dayton on Thursday, Sept. 21, St. Bonaventure on Saturday, Sept. 25, and Akron on Thursday, Sept. 30, to open MAC play.
The Mountaineers will begin in October with four consecutive road matches. It will open at Lehigh on Thursday, Oct. 5, before a conference trip will send WVU to Northern Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 9. The team is also set to travel to the MAC for Western Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 16, as well as Kentucky on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Then West Virginia will return to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium for a pair of matches, starting with a fixture against Elon on Saturday, Oct. 23. WVU will then battle in back-to-back MAC matches against league newcomers Georgia State on Thursday, Oct. 28 and at Georgia Southern on Sunday, Oct. 31 before the team finishes their regular season at home with its final conference match against Bowling Green on Thursday, Nov. 4.
The 2021 season marks the final year of competition for West Virginia in the MAC before the program joins Conference USA in 2022.