The No.11 seed West Virginia men’s soccer team will look to advance to their first ever Final Four in the NCAA Tournament, as they are set to take on No. 3 seed Georgetown on Saturday.
West Virginia has won two-straight matches in dramatic fashion, pushing it to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. West Virginia opened the tournament winning 1-1 (4-3) in penalty kicks against Virginia Tech.
Last weekend, the Mountaineers traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to face No. 6 seed Tulsa. West Virginia and Tulsa were scoreless through regulation and were forced to again go into overtime.
In the 102nd-minute of the second overtime, the Mountaineers prevailed, with freshman midfielder Otto Ollikainen scoring a goal off a corner kick, to send West Virginia to the Elite Eight.
Head coach Dan Stratford said the experience his team gained from winning after facing adversity can only help his team as they head into their match against Georgetown.
“We can take a ton of confidence from the experiences already in this tournament,” Stratford said. “The way in which we’ve gone through and advanced — it doesn’t hurt that we’ve had a penalty shootout, it doesn’t hurt that we have a double overtime win. I’d love to end this one in regulation, but having some of those adversities, and having some of the challenges and quality of competition we’ve had not just in the postseason, but the regular season as well bodes well for us going into this game.”
Georgetown’s road to the Elite Eight was fairly easy. The Hoyas beat Georgia State 2-0 in the second round, before beating Providence 4-1 in the Sweet Sixteen.
Two goal scorers have found the back of the net multiple times for Georgetown in the tournament. Junior midfielder Dante Polvara netted a goal in both matches in the tournament so far, while sophomore forward Marlon Tabora who had only scored one goal all season, scored three in a hat trick against Providence.
Stratford said the biggest advantage for Georgetown is its ability to adjust and change looks, while still being powerful offensively.
“I think the biggest thing with Georgetown ultimately is they’re incredibly well organized, incredibly bought in and well drilled to what it is that they do,” Stratford said. “They look like they're very versatile enough to adjust how they defend based on what they see from their opponent.”
This season, West Virginia ranks fourth in the country in goals against average, while Georgetown ranks seventh. The Mountaineers and Hoyas both rank in the top-20 in goal differential this season. The Hoyas have had 15 players score goals, with six of them scoring three or more goals this season.
Unlike West Virginia, Georgetown has been here before. The Hoyas won this tournament two years ago in 2019 and despite this being uncharted territory for the Mountaineers, Stratford said all that matters is his team’s belief.
“It's them believing that we can accomplish this,” Stratford said. “It’s them believing we can go to Georgetown and win just as we did Tulsa. I think in regards to that the belief and the spirit of the group is in a fantastic place as it should be right now, and I do believe we all think we can go there and we can conquer Georgetown on Saturday.”
This match will be the first time since 1981 a West Virginia team has made the NCAA Quarterfinals. The Mountaineers have the chance to advance to the Final Four for the first time ever, but Stratford wants the Mountaineers to not change what they are doing just because of the magnitude of this game.
“If we were to change at this point just because it might be our last game would be short-sided, would imply that what we did for the last 18 games of the regular season wasn’t enough or wasn’t perhaps the right way to go about things,” Stratford said. “We want to win those games, just as we want to get a win on Saturday.”
Stratford has been on this stage before at the Division II level. Stratford was with University of Charleston, where he coached from 2011-2020. In that span, he won two national championships.
“The only brief conversation I shared with the players was listen, ‘the Elite Eight is cool, but I assure you the Final Four is even cooler’,” Stratford said. “If we believe that we can get there, we’ll believe that we can win it all for sure.”
The Mountaineers and Hoyas are set to kickoff at noon on Saturday at Shaw Field in Washington, D.C., and the game can be watched on ESPN+.