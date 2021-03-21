West Virginia traveled to Korte Stadium on Sunday to take on SIU Edwardsville and came away with its third win of the season, 2-0.
This win snaps a two-game losing streak for WVU (3-2, 2-2 MAC), and comes as only its second conference win in four games.
Head coach Dan Stratford looked at his defense, and the clean sheet today, as the difference in this match compared to the last two,
“It shows again that there’s a lot of defensive solidarity, and with the shape that we’re playing and the personnel we have back there, I felt we limited them to very, very few chances again,” Stratford said. “That’s obviously the collective effort of the team, but it would be rude of me to obviously not highlight the back three and our goalkeeper’s efforts again today. ”
Along with the defensive performance, the offense finally came together for the Mountaineers, after scoring only three goals in their last three matches. WVU was able to come away with two goals against the Cougars, one from senior Kevin Morris and one from freshman Sergio Ors Navarro.
The Mountaineers have only scored more than one goal twice this season, and both ended in wins for the squad.
WVU also exceeded its shots from the last two matches, recording 13 total shots, and nine shots on goal.
The defense, as shown in all of the Mountaineers’ wins, was a dominant factor in Sunday’s performance. WVU’s back line continued to shut down the Cougars, with WVU goalkeeper, Steven Tekesky, saving all three of their shots on goal.
SIU Edwardsville’s (4-3, 1-3 MAC) offense was able to get up shots, recording nine total shots, seven shots on goal, and five corner kicks, but none were able to get in the net.
The Cougars’ defense did put up a fight throughout the match too, adding seven saves to their stat line, but couldn’t contain the Mountaineers’ offense early in the match.
Once again, WVU got into foul trouble, putting up 13 fouls, two yellow cards and two offsides penalties. The Cougars also recorded nine fouls and three yellow cards, with both teams attempting five corner kicks.
For its next match, WVU will travel back to Morgantown and Dick Dlesk Stadium to face off against Marshall on Wednesday. The match is WVU’s second non conference opponent of the season, and is set to kick off at 7 p.m.