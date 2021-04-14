The West Virginia men’s soccer team traveled to Cochrane Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio, on Wednesday to take on the Bowling Green Falcons and came away with a 0-0 draw after two, 10-minute overtime periods.
This is the first draw and first overtime match of the season for the Mountaineers.
The story for the Mountaineers (6-3-1, 4-3-1 MAC) in Wednesday’s match was their usual aggressive offensive attack, in which they recorded 16 total shots and seven shots on goal, but none ended in points.
The defensive performance from WVU’s senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky was also a huge factor in the outcome of this match. Tekesky tallied four saves on the Falcons’ shots on goal and held them scoreless throughout.
For Bowling Green (6-4-1, 4-2-1 MAC), its offense was also going after the Mountaineers’ backline, recording 12 total shots and four shots on goal in the match.
However, early in the match, defense was the determining factor for the Falcons that allowed them to hold on for the draw. Bowling Green’s sophomore goalkeeper Logan Kowalczyk led this defensive performance, coming home with six saves.
Fouls and penalties were also a crucial factor in the match, with WVU recording a staggering 19 fouls, which is tied for the most so far this season. The Mountaineers also tallied four offsides penalties and one yellow card compared to the Falcons’ eight fouls, four offside penalties and four yellow cards.
The Mountaineers and the Falcons were also given the chance to attempt six and four corner kicks respectively, but none went into the net for either squad.
For their next match, the Mountaineers will host SIU-Edwardsville in Morgantown on Sunday. The match is set to kick off at noon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.