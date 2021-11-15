The West Virginia men’s soccer team will be a host in the NCAA Tournament, after earning the No. 11 overall seed.
West Virginia (11-3-4) will face the winner of Virginia Tech and Campbell. Virginia Tech (10-5-3) received an at-large bid after finishing 8th in the ACC, eventually losing to Pitt in the second round of the ACC Tournament. Campbell (15-3-2) received an automatic bid, after winning the Big South Tournament, beating High Point 3-2.
If West Virginia wins their match, they will either face No. 6 Tulsa or the winner of Missouri State and Creighton. West Virginia is one of five teams from the Mid-American Conference in the NCAA Tournament, but is the only team receiving a national seed and a first round bye.
The Mountaineers lost in the semifinals of the MAC Tournament 1-0 to Georgia State, and this will be their first tournament appearance since 2019.