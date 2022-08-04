The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team has earned their highest ranking in program history. The team is No. 6 in the preseason United Soccer Coaches Rankings.
Ahead of the Mountaineers are the Clemson Tigers, Georgetown Hoyas, Washington Huskies, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Oregon State Beavers.
WVU is ranked No. 6 after going to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament last season before losing to Georgetown on penalty kicks.
The Mountaineers begin the 2022 season at home against the Robert Morris Colonials on Aug. 25.