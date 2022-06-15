The West Virginia University Men’s soccer team has announced their fall 2022 schedule. This will be their first season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference for soccer.
The Mountaineers will play 16 games, half of which will be against their new conference rivals, as well as three exhibitions before the season begins.
WVU will kick off their season with an exhibition slate, first traveling to Pittsburgh to play Duquesne University on Friday, Aug. 12. The Mountaineers will then return to Morgantown to play Virginia Tech at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Aug. 17. The final exhibition will take place in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where the Mountaineers will play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Aug. 20.
The Mountaineers’ regular season will start at home against the Robert Morris Colonials on Aug. 25. This will be followed by two games in Pennsylvania as the team will go to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to play Pitt on Aug. 29, and then travel to University Park to play Penn State on Sept. 2.
Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium will host the next three matches. They will be against American University on Sept. 6, Yale on Sept. 9, and their first in-conference match against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 16.
A long flight out West follows, as the Mountaineers will travel to Oregon to play the Portland Pilots on Sept. 19. The Mountaineers will return to West Virginia to face Marshall on Sept. 24. in Huntington, after which they have another away match against the Dayton Flyers on Sept. 27.
WVU will then play two conference opponents against South Carolina in Morgantown on Oct. 1 and Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia on Oct. 8.
The final match against a non-conference team is on Oct. 11, when the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will come to Morgantown, after which the Mountaineers will only face Sun Belt teams.
Kentucky is the first opponent in this slate, playing in Morgantown on Oct. 15. After this, the Mountaineers will play James Madison in Harrisonburg on Oct. 19. Mountaineers will then face two opponents from Georgia. They will be facing Georgia State at home on Oct. 23 and Georgia Southern in Statesboro on Oct. 28.
Six of these opponents (Penn State, Kentucky, Pitt, Marshall, Portland, and Georgia State) were in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
All matches will be at 7 p.m. with the exception of the Portland and Marshall meetings, which will be at 10 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
The Mountaineers went 12-3-6 last year, reaching the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament, before losing at Georgetown on penalty kicks.