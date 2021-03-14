The West Virginia men’s soccer team was handed their first loss of the season this Sunday against Western Michigan, 1-0.
In a low-scoring contest against the Broncos (3-1-1, 1-1 MAC), the Mountaineers (2-0-1, 1-1 MAC) found themselves struggling to create scoring opportunities, largely due to a red card called on WVU’s junior midfielder Aaron Denk-Garcia in the 64th minute.
The Broncos were able to score the contest’s only goal in the 32nd minute, when striker Dylan Sing slid the ball just to the left of WVU goalkeeper Steven Tekesky and into the back of the net. WMU defender Landon Fisher earned the assist.
West Virginia’s struggles on set pieces this year were on full display on Sunday afternoon. The Mountaineers earned six corner kicks, but were unable to convert on any of them.
"Western Michigan has a very clear identity of how they approach the game, and they're a very physical and big team,” WVU head coach Dan Stratford said.
That physical style of play from WMU was difficult for the Mountaineers to overcome, as they registered just ten total shots on goal, four of which were on target. The Mountaineers’ offensive attack was also unable to earn a penalty shot, something they had done once in each of the first two games of the season.
On the defensive end, West Virginia’s back line held strong for most of the afternoon. WVU held the Broncos to just five total shots, two of those on goal. The 30th minute goal for WMU was the first goal that the Mountaineers have given up through the first three games of the season.
“They have been so solid,” Stratford said of the defense. “The collective effort and work ethic of the whole team has been so fantastic.”
The Mountaineers had multiple opportunities to earn the late equalizing goal through a strong push by junior forward Tony Pineda. Pineda was unable to find the back of the net, and WVU saw its first loss in the Stratford era.
“It was definitely different than the NIU game,” said Stratford. “We knew that going in and prepared for that, they (Western Michigan) were a very dangerous team on both sides of the ball.”
Next up for the Mountaineers will be a home contest against fellow MAC conference opponent Bowling Green at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.