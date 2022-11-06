The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team won 1-0 against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, advancing to the semifinals of the Sun Belt Tournament and keeping their Sun Belt championship hopes alive.
The No. 5 seed Chanticleers (6-4-6, 2-1-5 Sun Belt) gave the No. 4 Mountaineers (7-6-4, 3-1-4 Sun Belt) a challenge, but head coach Dan Stratford’s team outlasted them to move on.
After a 26th minute Coastal Carolina long shot, junior WVU goalkeeper Jackson Lee crashed into the goalpost, suffering a shoulder injury, but the Australian keeper carried on.
The first half was relatively uneventful, with Coastal Carolina racking up two shots and corner kicks, with West Virginia having three shots, but neither side mustering a shot on target.
In the 70th minute, fifth-year right winger Adam Burchell made a run towards the edge of the box, passing to freshman striker Marcus Caldeira who promptly turned on a dime and struck a left-footed shot into the upper left corner of the goal, putting the Mountaineers in front 1-0.
The Mountaineers had great chances in the 80th and 82nd minute, but could not double their lead with two misses.
In the 84th minute, Lee saved the match for West Virginia, saving a point-blank range shot which had incredible velocity, parrying it out of danger.
The Mountaineers won 1-0, tallying 10 shots to the Chanticleers seven, but trailing in shots on goal two to three and in corners three to four.
The win moves West Virginia closer to an NCAA Tournament berth, but WVU will almost certainly need to win both the semifinal and the final to clinch an automatic berth to get in.
The Mountaineers will face the winner of No. 1 seed Kentucky vs No. 8 seed South Carolina Gamecocks, who will face off at 7 p.m. at the the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington, Kentucky following WVU's match.
The semifinal kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Lexington, with streaming available on ESPN+.