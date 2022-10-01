The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team returned to Morgantown, tying 0-0 against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Saturday, to avoid losing its fourth-straight match.
The Mountaineers record is now 2-6-2 (0-1-2 Sun Belt), with only one win coming in their last nine games.
The Gamecocks (5-3-2, 1-0-1 Sun Belt) gave the Mountaineers a solid game, but were unable to get ahead on the scoreboard.
The first half was relatively uneventful, with West Virginia and South Carolina having three and two shots on goal respectively, not able to create many opportunities.
The Mountaineers outplayed the Gamecocks statistically, as West Virginia had 11 shots, three of which were on goal, compared to South Carolina, who only got one of their five shots on goal.
This continues a trend that is happening in most games for the Mountaineers, where West Virginia can’t win despite superior stats.
Both teams had 11 fouls and five corner kicks, with West Virginia being caught offsides twice and the Gamecocks once.
Senior midfielder Dyon Dromers led the Mountaineers with three shots, two of which were on goal.
Freshman center back Noah Gold, junior forward Yutaro Tsukada, and fifth year right wingback Elijah Borneo each had two shots, with Gold having the other Mountaineer shot on goal.
Junior goalkeeper Jackson Lee saved the only shot he faced, keeping his third clean sheet of the season.
The Gamecocks goalkeeper Ben Alexander saved two shots in 86th minute, with Tristan Himes coming in for three minutes as well, making a save in the 79th minute to combine with Alexander for the clean sheet.
Midfielder Laurits Lillemose was the best offensive player for the Gamecocks, with two shots, one of them being on target, the only such shot for the Gamecocks.
The Mountaineers will head back on the road again after playing their three prior games away, as they will face the Old Dominion Monarchs on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from the ODU Soccer Complex in Norfolk, Virginia.