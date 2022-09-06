Following two painful defeats in Pennsylvania, the No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team recovered with a 3-1 victory over American University at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.
WVU (2-2) made the result a near-formality early in the game, after three goals in quick succession.
In the fourth minute, the Mountaineers scored their first goal, when German fifth year centre back Aaron Denk Gracia scored a left-footed after a corner kick, after a pass by freshman Canadian striker Marcus Caldeira following junior English left winger Ryan Crooks’ corner kick.
In the ninth minute, the Mountaineers scored on a corner again, as All-American redshirt junior German centre back Bjarne Thiesen scored a header on a corner kick from Crooks.
The Mountaineers scored again in the 13th minute, when Crooks scored after crosses from sophomore left wingback Max Trethewey and then Caldeira
The Eagles (2-1-1) would score soon after however, after junior midfielder Evan Schweickert caught the Mountaineers back line off guard and ripped a shot that nobody was expecting through an opening on his right-hand side of the Mountaineers’ penalty box.
The scoring stopped after that for the next 61 minutes, until in the 77th minute when crooks scored again, after a shot by Dutch redshirt senior central midfielder Dyon Dromers was deflected to Crooks, who scored his second goal of the game.
WVU head coach Dan Stratford said the win was good, but that they have to focus with another game later on in the week.
“So the message after the game was obviously well done, but we now have to turn our attention to Yale immediately and make sure that we don't let that opportunity fall by the wayside and get in the win column now and have a winning record.”
The Mountaineers continue their three-game homestand on Friday when they host the Yale Bulldogs at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+, with U92 providing the radio call on 91.7 FM,