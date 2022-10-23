The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team won their final home match of the 2022 regular season, defeating the Georgia State Panthers 3-2 on senior night on Sunday in a matchup packed with action from the start.
The Mountaineers move to 5-6-4 (2-1-4 Sun Belt) and now have a winning record in conference play, with a chance to avoid head coach Dan Stratford's first losing season as a head coach.
West Virginia is now in fourth place in the Sun Belt ahead of the final match of the regular season and the Sun Belt Tournament.
The start of the match was perhaps the most action-packed part of it, with junior winger Ryan Crooks giving the Mountaineers the lead in the second minute on an assist from junior winger Yutaro Tsukada, only for GSU's Simon Carlson to tie the contest up only 19 seconds later.
Just four minutes into the second half, another quick succession of goals happened, as freshman striker Marcus Caldeira played a great pass to senior winger Luke McCormick, who gave the Mountaineers a 2-1 lead. And then just a minute and six seconds later, Caldeira scored his fourth goal of the season, tying him with Crooks for the team lead.
Georgia State would not go down without a fight however, as in the 72nd minute Carlson was involved in another goal, assisting Evan Schroeder to make the score 3-2.
The Panthers could not close the gap in the final 18 minutes however, giving WVU their fifth win of the season and moving them above .500 in the Sun Belt.
Next for West Virginia is another Georgia opponent and Sun Belt matchup, as the Mountaineers will play their final game of the 2022 regular season against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Eagle Field at Ek Park. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., with streaming available on ESPN+.