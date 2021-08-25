The West Virginia men's soccer team has been chosen No. 1 in the Preseason Mid-American Conference Poll.
This is the final season for the Mountaineers in the MAC before they make the move to Conference USA in 2022. This is the first time in school history that WVU has been chosen No. 1 in the MAC Preseason Poll.
Akron, Bowling Green and Western Michigan make up No. 2-4 in the poll, respectively. In the final three spots of a seven team poll, Northern Illinois, Georgia State and Georgia Southern make up No. 5-7, respectively.
The 2021 season begins on Thursday in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, against the Robert Morris Colonials at 4 p.m.