Sophomore forward Marcus Caldeira and senior forward Yutaro Tsukada each scored in the second consecutive match on Friday to earn West Virginia a win on the road against Yale.
Yale kicked off the match with a long ball into the box leading to a narrow miss from striker Eric Lagos just seconds into the match.
After a foul in the fifth minute of the match, Tsukada struck a long-range freekick towards the bottom left corner, forcing a save from goalkeeper Chris Edwards.
The Bulldogs picked up numerous fouls early in the game, including a yellow card on Sandor Pelle after tackling junior defender Carlos Hernando.
In the 32nd minute of the match, junior defender Frederik Jorgenson crossed the ball into the box, deflecting off the arm of Yale midfielder Diego Zaffonella to award a penalty kick to West Virginia.
Tsukada slotted the penalty into the bottom right corner of the goal to open the scoring and give the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead.
Junior defender Dante Huckaby nearly added his name to the score sheet after heading the ball against the post in the 39th minute from a West Virginia corner kick.
The Mountaineers went into the halftime break with five shots and four on target, while the Bulldogs had three attempts but none on frame.
Seven minutes into the second half, Caldeira curled a shot into the top right corner to put West Virginia ahead 2-0. He now has four goals in three matches this season. Tsukada assisted Caldeira to earn his third assist of the season.
In the 82nd minute, Tsukada picked up a yellow card after a sliding challenge on Jake Schaffer. Five minutes later, Jamie Orson earned the second yellow card of the match for Yale.
The West Virginia defense shut out the Bulldogs from scoring, making three consecutive games without allowing a goal. With the road win, the Mountaineers are now 3-0-0 on the season.
The Mountaineers will head to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Sept 5, to compete against American University at 4 p.m.