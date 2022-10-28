The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team wrapped up their 2022 regular season slate, winning 3-1 against the Georgia State Eagles at Eagle Field at Erik Park in Statesboro, Georgia, to move into second place in the Sun Belt Conference.
West Virginia now awaits other results to see who they will play in the Sun Belt Tournament, which may go a long way to determining their chances of securing an at-large or automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, or ultimately ending their season early.
Georgia Southern (1-13-1, 0-7 Sun Belt) finishes their regular season without a win in conference play, their lone win coming a month and a half ago on Sept. 13 against North Florida.
The Eagles made a bit of a surprise in the net, starting sophomore goalkeeper Maverick Boring in his 2022 debut instead of prior starting goalkeepers Dagoberto Romero and Nate Martinez.
In the 28th minute, WVU's senior defender Dyon Dromers put the Mountaineers in front, scoring an unassisted right-footed shot.
Georgia Southern then equalized the game 15 minutes later with a 43rd minute goal from Mauro Gutierrez-Solis.
West Virginia answered right back just 59 seconds later with another unassisted goal, by junior defender/midfielder Sergio Ors Navarrom, putting WVU ahead 2-1. Despite their halftime lead, West Virginia trailed Georgia Southern in shots with six to the Eagles' four.
After taking a 2-1 advantage in 45 minutes of play, WVU added a third goal when fifth-year forward Adam Burchell assisted his fellow forward, junior Yutaro Tsukada.
The Mountaineers held on for the win, closing out their 2022 regular season slate with a win or draw in their last seven matches, since losing six of their first nine matches.
A good second half helped West Virginia to leading on the stat sheet as well, with the Mountaineers leading Georgia Southern in shots, 10 to eight. WVU also finished ahead in shots on goal four to three and in corners two to one.
The Mountaineers will play next in the Sun Belt Tournament from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13. The tournament matchups are to be determined with the remainder of the regular season Sun Belt matchups taking place on Nov. 1.