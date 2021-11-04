The West Virginia men’s soccer team closed out it’s regular season Thursday night with a 2-0 win over Bowling Green. With the win, the Mountaineers finish the regular season without a home loss.
After a slow start, West Virginia (11-2-4, 4-1-1 MAC) took control of the game against Bowling Green (10-4-3, 2-2-2 MAC) in the second half, clinching a spot in the Mid American Conference tournament next week.
“This was a difficult team we played today,” said WVU head coach Dan Stratford. “Quite unique in the way they (Bowling Green) do things tactically.”
The first half of Thursday’s match was a defensive struggle between the Mountaineers and the Falcons. WVU managed to get five shots on goal in the first half, but struggled to get the ball over the line.
Both teams were aggressive in the match, resulting in multiple fouls, including an instance in the 25th minute. In the 25th minute, all 22 players on the pitch conversed at midfield, resulting in multiple yellow cards, all of which were issued to Mountaineer players.
When the whistle blew for the start of the second half, the Mountaineers brought the pressure and forced the Falcons to make costly mistakes in the defensive half.
“Because they play so high and so aggressively, we were able to take their high risk, high reward style of play into a low risk, high reward style of play for us,” Stratford said.
In the 60th minute, Luke McCormick made a run at Falcons goalie Brendan Graves. McCormick’s initial shot was knocked back by Graves, but McCormick snuck his second shot into the bottom left corner of the net to make it 1-0.
Up 1-0, McCormick and the Mountaineers didn’t take their foot off the gas as they swiftly added another goal. McCormick quickly drove through the heart of the Falcons defense and found Frederick Jorgensen who pushed a shot past Graves to give WVU a 2-0 lead.
It was the fastest goal scoring sequence of the season for West Virginia as the team cored both goals in less than two minutes.
“I thought we did a much, much better job of executing and finding that solution,” said Stratford. “We were much quicker, it allowed us to come into their half of the field with a lot of speed, and that’s dangerous.”
The Mountaineer defense saw very little action from Bowling Green beyond the first ten minutes of play. Overall, WVU goalkeeper Steven Tekeskyhad to make just two saves all night.
With the win, the Mountaineers finish with the second overall seed for the upcoming MAC conference tournament. The conference tournament will be hosted by Northern Illinois, the regular season conference champions.
“I told the guys that if you play well enough here tonight that maybe we will have the opportunity to host a national tournament game here,” Stratford said.
Next, West Virginia will face Georgia State in the semifinals of the conference tournament. The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the NIU soccer track and field complex.